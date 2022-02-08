The Noon Number: Metro Fire

.773 - The Capitals’ points percentage against the Metropolitan Division so far this season, the best intra-divisional mark of any of the eight teams. The Caps have put together an overall record of 8-2-1 through their first 11 games against the Metro, and have outscored divisional opponents 38-22 in those 11 games.

There’s a long way to go yet, of course. They’ve only faced one of their division rivals more than twice (Pittsburgh, three times) and 15 of their remaining 35 games - including tonight vs. the Blue Jackets - will be against Metro teams down the stretch.