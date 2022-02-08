Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- What does the week ahead hold for our Washington Capitals as they resume play? [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s return to action against Columbus from Vogs, NBCSW, AP, and Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at the Cannon if you’re looking for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Tonight’s lineup, including whether or not Alex Ovechkin will be in and which goalie will be in net, is very much up in the air. Hooray! [WaPo, NBCSW, NHL, NoVa Caps]
- With the goalie situation a little... in flux... at the moment, Pheonix Copley is hoping to get another shot at proving he belongs in the NHL. [WHN]
- Evgeny Kuznetsov’s resurgence is a positive sign if the Caps are hoping to make any noise in the postseason. [THW]
- Pretty cool news here: The Caps are teaming up with the PWHPA for their upcoming Dream Gap tour! [Caps, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN]
- Three things we learned during the first week of February. [THN]
- What is the one big question facing each of the 32 NHL teams as they head into the second half? [Sportsnet]
- Rankings of power as teams emerge from the All-Star break. [PHT]
- And breaking down all of the teams in the East at around the halfway mark of the season. [NoVa Caps]
Loading comments...