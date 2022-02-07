Monday Caps Clips: Back to Work

Your savory breakfast links:
- Tom Wilson’s got some fans among his fellow All-Stars, who may fear his physical presence but have nothing but respect for his skills. [WaPo]
- Handing out some player grades leading up to this weekend’s All-Star break. [NoVa Caps]
- Looking back at the week that was for the Caps and their Metro mates. [Peerless, All About the Jersey]
- The QMJHL has reopened after a two-month shutdown due to COVID, which means Hendrix Lapierre is back in action - and hasn’t missed a beat. [WHN]
- Rankings of power based on each team’s top potential RFA. [The Edge]
- Just how well do Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek stack up against the other goalies in the NHL? [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 28th birthday to Nathan Walker and Riley Barber, happy 31st to Richard Panik, happy 50th to John Slaney, happy 52nd to Denis Chasse, happy 54th to Shawn Anderson, and happy 54th to the legend Peter Bondra!
Loading comments...