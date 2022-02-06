 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Caps Clips: All-Star Winners

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Wilson and Kuznetsov help lead the Metro Division to the ASG title, possible trade options and more.

By Alex Ervin
2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The Metropolitan Division emerged victorious in yesterday’s NHL All-Star Game, and both Tom Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored goals during the three-on-three tournament. [WHN (and again), NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov’s personality was center stage at this weekend’s All-Star events. [WaPo ($)]
  • Tom Wilson was not the most popular guy in Vegas this weekend, but he enjoyed the boos. [WHN, NBCSW]
  • The Washington Capitals could go in a number of different directions before next month’s trade deadline, but certain players are more likely to be moved than others. [Athletic ($)]
  • The Hershey Bears once again beat the Cleveland Monsters 4-1, sweeping their weekend in Ohio. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 68th birthday to Bob Sirois!

