Sunday Caps Clips: All-Star Winners

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Metropolitan Division emerged victorious in yesterday’s NHL All-Star Game, and both Tom Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored goals during the three-on-three tournament. [WHN (and again), NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Evgeny Kuznetsov’s personality was center stage at this weekend’s All-Star events. [WaPo ($)]
- Tom Wilson was not the most popular guy in Vegas this weekend, but he enjoyed the boos. [WHN, NBCSW]
- The Washington Capitals could go in a number of different directions before next month’s trade deadline, but certain players are more likely to be moved than others. [Athletic ($)]
- The Hershey Bears once again beat the Cleveland Monsters 4-1, sweeping their weekend in Ohio. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 68th birthday to Bob Sirois!
