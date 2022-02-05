 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Caps Clips: Go Little All-Stars

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the latest episode of JRR, updates on Wilson and Kuzy from Las Vegas and more.

By Alex Ervin
2022 NHL All-Star Skills Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Make sure to listen to the latest episode of Japers’ Rink Radio, which covers the Washington Capitals’ “power” play and possible trade deadline options. [Rink]
  • Don’t miss Tom Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov’s availability from the All-Star Media Day. [Wilson, Kuznetsov]
  • The All-Star Skills competition results are in, and Kuznetsov finished last in the Fastest Skater event. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • Tom Wilson came in third in the Hardest Shot event, but he did pass the century mark with his second shot. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • Alex Ovechkin might not be at the NHL All-Star Game, but his copycat was. [NBCSW, WHN, Hockey Wilderness, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Here’s what a few other All-Stars had to say about Washington’s representatives for the weekend. [NBCSW]
  • What might the Capitals’ lineup look like when Anthony Mantha returns? [NoVa Caps]
  • Washington’s power play desperately needs to be addressed. [RMNB]
  • The NHL has announced venues for next season’s All-Star Game, Winter Classic, and Stadium Series. [NHL]
  • The Hershey Bears beat the Cleveland Monsters 4-1 yesterday with a goal from Lucas Johansson, who was recently re-assigned to Hershey from the Washington taxi squad. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 41st birthday to Kris Beech!

