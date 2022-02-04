Friday Caps Clips: What Happens In Vegas

Your savory breakfast links:
- A few leftovers from Wednesday’s rough loss to the Oilers from Vogs, RMNB, and S+S.
- The league announced the participant lineups for the NHL All-Star Game skills events yesterday; Evgeny Kuznetsov is competing in Fastest Skater and Tom Wilson is competing in Hardest Shot. [NHL, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The Capitals have re-assigned Pheonix Copley and Lucas Johansson to the Hershey Bears. [Caps, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The All-Star break could do the Washington Capitals some good. [THN]
- Finally, happy 36th birthday to Steven Oleksy, 53rd birthday to Joe Sacco, 78th birthday to Gary Smith, and a big happy birthday to Beck Malenstyn, who turns 24 today!
