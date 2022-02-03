The Noon Number: Rock Bottom (Hopefully)

0 - Number of shots on goal registered by the Caps in six minutes of power-play time in Wednesday night’s loss to Edmonton. That’s just the fourth time this year a team has had six minutes with the extra man and failed to put a puck on net, and the first time the Caps have done it since before the start of the 2007-08 season (Natural Stat Trick’s data starts there).

In fact, the Caps were only credited with two shot attempts on those three power plays (a Daniel Sprong wrister that went wide in the second period and a John Carlson shot that was blocked by an Oiler defender). And, of course, after earning a power play with just four minutes and change to go in a tie game, they proceeded to allow a shorthanded game-winner... at home... to a non-playoff team.

The Caps head into the All-Star break with the 28th-rated power play in hockey (dead last in net power play percentage if you exclude their opening night outburst), one that has netted them only five goals (eight goals for, three against) in the 24 games since the start of December.

This has to be rock bottom... right?