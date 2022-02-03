Thursday Caps Clips: Power-Less

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s Washington Capitals loss to the Edmonton Oilers from us, Vogs, AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Copley, Kuznetsov/Sheary), WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB, and S+S.
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s OT win over the Penguins from Vogs, RMNB, and S+S.
- Bad news: Alex Ovechkin tested positive for COVID yesterday, which means he will be unavailable for this weekend’s All-Star Game in Las Vegas. [WaPo ($), NHL, AP, ESPN, WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- Good news: Tom Wilson was selected as Ovechkin’s replacement for the first ASG nod of his career. [Caps, NHL, WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- Check in on the state of Washington’s prospect pool with a January prospect report. [NoVa Caps]
- The Hershey Bears let a late lead fall through their fingers and lost to the Hartford Wolf Pack in the shootout last night. [NoVa Caps]
- This week’s ESPN power rankings include a fun fact about every player headed to the ASG this weekend. [ESPN]
- Finally, happy 31st birthday to Chris Brown, 54th birthday to Frantisek Kucera, and 34th birthday to Peter LeBlanc!
Loading comments...