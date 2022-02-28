Monday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs from Vogs, Peerless, AP, Toronto Sun, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Pension Plan Puppets for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Saturday’s loss to the Flyers from Vogs, S+S, RMNB, and Broad Street Hockey.
- The Caps reassigned goaltenders Vitek Vanecek and Pheonix Copley to Hershey yesterday, Vanecek on a conditioning loan. [Caps, WHN, NoVa Caps, S+S, RMNB]
- Speaking of Vanecek, he was solid in his first game since his injury. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Despite Vanecek’s strong presence in net, the Hershey Bears lost 3-1 to the Utica Comets yesterday. [NoVa Caps]
- The Capitals need to bounce back after Saturday afternoon’s loss. [S+S]
- Looking back at the last few days for the Caps, including goalie news and trying to stop the slide. [WHN]
- Good news and bad news in this latest snapshot of the Capitals. [RMNB]
- Caps prospect Bear Hughes had back-to-back two-goal games to close out February. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 54th birthday to Jeff Greenlaw, 64th birthday to Jay Johnston, and 26th birthday to Stanley Cup champion Jakub Vrana.
