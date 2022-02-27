 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Caps Clips: City of Brotherly Ugh

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps drop a second-straight road game, ranking the Caps’ away jerseys, lending a helping hand and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • It’s time for some hard truths about two of the Rink’s favorite players. Maybe. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings on yesterday’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Carlson, Hagelin, recap), Flyers, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, NBCS Philly, Inquirer, Peerless, WHN, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, and BSH.
  • The Capitals - and their coach - know that they’re not good enough right now (so conceivably you’d think they would do something about it...? Maybe?) [NBCSW, WHN]
  • There is a lot to be done, and the season’s end is just around the corner. [NBCSW]
  • People are free to feel how they want about the current situation, but Dominik Hasek has gone ‘round the bend... and so we won’t be spotlighting the lunacy. Sorry.
  • Where do the Caps’ away jerseys fall on a ranking of all 32 visitor sweaters? [FtW]
  • Happy 66th birthday to Mike Kaszycki!
  • Finally, we send thoughts of hope, peace and support to the Ukrainian people, including former Cap Dmitri Khristich, who has a message for everyone:

If you want to help, here are just a few places where your dollars would be greatly appreciated (and please feel free to drop other resources in the comments):

