Sunday Caps Clips: City of Brotherly Ugh

- It’s time for some hard truths about two of the Rink’s favorite players. Maybe. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on yesterday’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Carlson, Hagelin, recap), Flyers, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, NBCS Philly, Inquirer, Peerless, WHN, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, and BSH.
- The Capitals - and their coach - know that they’re not good enough right now (so conceivably you’d think they would do something about it...? Maybe?) [NBCSW, WHN]
- There is a lot to be done, and the season’s end is just around the corner. [NBCSW]
- People are free to feel how they want about the current situation, but Dominik Hasek has gone ‘round the bend... and so we won’t be spotlighting the lunacy. Sorry.
- Where do the Caps’ away jerseys fall on a ranking of all 32 visitor sweaters? [FtW]
- Happy 66th birthday to Mike Kaszycki!
- Finally, we send thoughts of hope, peace and support to the Ukrainian people, including former Cap Dmitri Khristich, who has a message for everyone:
The man 3rd from the left in the photo is former NHL player Dmitri Kristich. He called today from Ukraine asking us to pass on a message: “We are fighting hard, doing our best. We need you to tell the Russian people what is really going on. All they hear is propaganda and lies.” pic.twitter.com/HhGYiS9zyn— Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) February 26, 2022
If you want to help, here are just a few places where your dollars would be greatly appreciated (and please feel free to drop other resources in the comments):
