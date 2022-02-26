Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Flyers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Alex Ovechkin met with the media yesterday, and while his message wasn’t overtly anti-Putin, he did ask for no more war. And I think we can all agree with that. [WaPo, ESPN, NHL, CP, The Score, PHT, UPI]
- Not Caps-related, but please enjoy this cool story about Everett Fitzhugh, J.T. Brown, and the first all-Black TV broadcast team for a recent Seattle Kraken game. [USA Today]
- Last night the Fort Dupont Cannons got a chance to skate at Medstar last night alongside some Caps’ alumni. [WHN]
- Previews of today’s game in Philadelphia from Vogs, Peerless, Inquirer, Reuters, ESPN, and PHN, and as always be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Broad Street Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Thursday night’s loss in New York. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- How has Brian MacLellan done at the deadline in the past since taking over as Caps’ GM? Handing out grades for some of his prior acquisitions. [NoVa Caps]
- Breaking down those with power and those with slightly less in the uber-powerful Metropolitan Division. [S&S]
- Nic Dowd took some time to answer fan questions, including a plea to return to the heady days of long locks (no such luck, sadly). [The Athletic ($)]
- Are the Capitals sniffing around Seattle forward Calle Jarnkrok? [Sportsnet]
- Finally, happy 70th birthday to Larry Bolonchuk!
Loading comments...