The Noon Number: The Road Ahead

7 - Rank of the Caps’ remaining schedule in terms of strength (i.e. the Caps have the seventh-toughest slate the rest of the way), per Tankathon (Power Rankings Guru has them at sixth, having played the fifth-easiest schedule to date).

The 29 games left in the Caps’ regular season includes three games apiece against the Hurricanes and Maple Leafs, the Avalanche and Golden Knights on the road, the Lightning, Wild, Penguins, Bruins and Rangers, and a Western Canadian swing through Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver, among others. Buckle up.