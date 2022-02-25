Friday Caps Clips: Shesterkin’d

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Oshie, Jensen, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Newsday, WHN, NoVa Caps, Peerless, RMNB, and BSB.
- Taking a look at some of the potential trade deadline targets for the Caps. [NoVa Caps]
- What is the Caps’ biggest need at the deadline? [NBCSW]
- With the schedule break over, the Caps now have a tough road ahead of them, with roughly a game every other day until the end of the season. [S&S]
- So it’s good that they’re finally starting to get back to full strength, with just a few players still out with injuries and seemingly on the mend. [WCP]
- With T.J. Oshie returning to the lineup, Brett Leason was reassigned to Hershey yesterday. [Caps]
- Coach Laviolette isn’t a big fan of where the Caps currently sit in the standings. Ditto, Pete. [WashTimes]
- As he continues his first full season as an NHLer, Martin Fehervary has made major strides - and is just getting started. [WHN]
- Potentially bad news for the good people at Fort Dupont, who are running into obstacles with the planned upgrades to the facilities. [WUSA]
- Rankings of power with a look at each team’s most notable UFA-to-be. [Sportsnet]
- Finally, happy 71st birthday to Andre Peloffy, happy 51st to Byron Dafoe, and happy 36th to Jeff Schultz!
Loading comments...