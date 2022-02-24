The Noon Number: Road Shutdown

10 - Number of combined goals given up by the Capitals in the first and third period on the road since the calendar flipped to 2022, fewest in the league. The Caps have ceded just four goals in the opening frame when away from DC, tied with Vegas for the fewest, and have allowed only six goals in the third period, tied with the Lightning and the Rangers for the fewest.

In their road games since January 1, the Caps have outscored opponents 12-4 in the first period and 9-6 in the third (with just a slim negative differential in the second, giving up 10 goals to their nine).