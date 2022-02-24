Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Rangers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- J.P. presents a (very solid) case for the Washington Capitals to keep things the way they are in the crease. [Rink]
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s tilt between the Caps and the New York Rangers from Vogs, Peerless, AP, and NoVa Caps, and don’t forget to follow along with Blueshirt Banter for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few notes from yesterday’s optional skate, including the return of Nicklas Backstrom. [WHN, S+S]
- Backstrom has had a challenging season so far, but he has no shortage of perseverance. [ABC7]
- Coach Laviolette thinks that no matter who the Capitals match up against in the first round, it will be a challenge. [NBCSW]
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has made quite the turnaround this season, and Coach Laviolette says that was all Kuzy’s doing. [NoVa Caps]
- The Predators are reportedly shopping former Caps prospect Filip Forsberg. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Speaking of trades, is the Capitals’ postseason starter on the roster yet? [NBCSW, S+S]
- No surprise here: Hendrix Lapierre is once again killing it in the QMJHL. [RMNB]
- Check out Tom Wilson's chat with Jackie Redmond during All-Star weekend on this episode of the Missin' Curfew podcast. [YouTube]
- Yesterday, the Capitals and MSE announced the inaugural Capital Impact Fund beneficiaries. [Caps]
- Connor McMichael’s ice time: to limit or not to limit? [THW]
- Finally, happy 64th birthday to Tim Coulis and happy 36th birthday to Wojtek Wolski!
