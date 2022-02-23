The Noon Number: Mind the Gap

16 - Number of goals separating the Capitals’ leading goal-scorer Alex Ovechkin (31 goals) and the second-highest scorers, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson (tied with 15 apiece). That’s the largest gap between #1 and #2 in goals on a team in the NHL, ahead of Toronto and Chicago, each with 15 goals separating the first- and second-lead scorer.

Only five teams have a double-digit difference between their top-two goal-scorers (although three of the five have players in the Richard race, with Ovechkin, Auston Matthews, and Chris Kreider all pulling away from their teammates as well as the rest of the league).