Wednesday Caps Clips: Decision Time?

Your savory breakfast links:
- Chatting with hometown boy Joe Snively about his path to the NHL, what it’s like playing with a legend like Nicklas Backstrom, and more. [The Athletic ($)]
- With less than half a season remaining and the trade deadline a month away, the Caps still have a decision to make: Ilya Samsonov or Vitek Vanecek? Or neither? [WaPo, THW]
- Should the Caps trade for a defenseman? [S&S]
- After a couple of off years, Evgeny Kuznetsov took on more responsibility this season and has raised the level of his play in response. [Daily Faceoff]
- A full complement of players at Monday’s practice and a near-full one yesterday is a promising sign that the Caps are inching toward full strength. [WashTimes]
- What has been the biggest surprise of the Caps’ season so far? [NBCSW]
- Next week the Caps will be hosting Black History Night, with a pretty slick warm-up jersey that honors, among other things, the storied Fort Dupont hockey program. [NBCSW]
- There are a number of names being floated as potential targets for the Caps... but take that with a grain of salt, because it’s rare that the front office telegraphs its moves. [NoVa Caps]
- Check in with the coach and Tom Wilson after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Wilson)]
- Finally, happy 67th birthday to Peter Scamurra, and happy 56th to John Druuuuuuce!
