 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips: Decision Time?

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps’ goaltending situation continues to be a topic of conversation, eyeing additional trade deadline targets and more.

By Becca H
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Chatting with hometown boy Joe Snively about his path to the NHL, what it’s like playing with a legend like Nicklas Backstrom, and more. [The Athletic ($)]
  • With less than half a season remaining and the trade deadline a month away, the Caps still have a decision to make: Ilya Samsonov or Vitek Vanecek? Or neither? [WaPo, THW]
  • Should the Caps trade for a defenseman? [S&S]
  • After a couple of off years, Evgeny Kuznetsov took on more responsibility this season and has raised the level of his play in response. [Daily Faceoff]
  • A full complement of players at Monday’s practice and a near-full one yesterday is a promising sign that the Caps are inching toward full strength. [WashTimes]
  • What has been the biggest surprise of the Caps’ season so far? [NBCSW]
  • Next week the Caps will be hosting Black History Night, with a pretty slick warm-up jersey that honors, among other things, the storied Fort Dupont hockey program. [NBCSW]
  • There are a number of names being floated as potential targets for the Caps... but take that with a grain of salt, because it’s rare that the front office telegraphs its moves. [NoVa Caps]
  • Check in with the coach and Tom Wilson after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Wilson)]
  • Finally, happy 67th birthday to Peter Scamurra, and happy 56th to John Druuuuuuce!

Loading comments...