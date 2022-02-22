The Noon Number: Missing Persons

203 - Number of man-games lost by the Washington Capitals this season. Factor in the cap hit of those absences, and it’s the third-highest weighted total in the League behind only Vegas and Montreal, as the bulk of these injuries have impacted the team’s top-six forwards, with Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha all having missed (and continuing to miss) significant time.

Here’s a look at all of the absences this year, via NHL Injury Viz:

While this number is likely to increase when the Caps resume play on Thursday night, it does seem as if good news is on horizon, with a full roster in attendance at yesterday’s practice.