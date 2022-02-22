Tuesday Caps Clips: All Caps

Your savory breakfast links:
- After the break, the Caps will have some longtime rivals to grapple with. Learn more in this week’s Snapshots. [Rink]
- Updates from yesterday’s practice, where the WHOLE TEAM WAS THERE FOR THE FIRST TIME ALL SEASON... sorry. All Caps requires all caps. [Caps video (Laviolette, Backstrom, Caps 365), WaPo, NBCSW, S&S, RMNB, WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Assorted trade deadline-related goodies. [NHL, NBCSW, The Score, S&S]
- Should Alex Ovechkin be considered for the Hart Trophy this season? [NBCSW]
- Garnet Hathaway chats with the NHL Now crew about his strong season and two-goal outing against Philadelphia. [Caps video]
- Finally, happy 69th birthday to Al Hangsleben, happy 57th to Joe Reekie, happy 51st to Jason Marshall, happy 47th to Patrick Boileau, and happy 25th to Ilya Samsonov!
