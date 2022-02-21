The Noon Number: Signs of Life

3 - Number of consecutive games with a power-play goal for the Capitals, which marks the first time they’ve scored with the extra man in three straight games since the end of November.

In fact, they’ve gotten a bit hot on the power play of late, with goals in six of their last eight overall - this after having scored just once in the eight-game stretch before that (1/10-1/26), which included a five-game goalless drought.

They have, of course, also given up two shorthanded goals in their last eight games, and continue to be near the top of the League in shorthanded goals-against with seven (only New Jersey has more)... but the silver lining is that they gave up one of those shorties in a game in which they also scored on the power play, thus coming out even.

Baby steps.