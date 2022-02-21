 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday Caps Clips: Mind the Net

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: a look at Samsonov and Vanecek so far this season, preparing for the trade deadline and more.

By Alex Ervin
NHL: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

  • A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
  • Checking in on both Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek’s performances through the first 52 games of the season. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Caps have had a few issues during their recent slump, but one is a bit more glaring than the rest. [NBCSW]
  • Get ready for the trade deadline, which is a month from today, with a look at what the Caps might need and what they could offer. [PHR]
  • The Hershey Bears lost to the Providence Bruins yesterday. [NoVa Caps]

