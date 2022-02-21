Monday Caps Clips: Mind the Net

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- Checking in on both Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek’s performances through the first 52 games of the season. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps have had a few issues during their recent slump, but one is a bit more glaring than the rest. [NBCSW]
- Get ready for the trade deadline, which is a month from today, with a look at what the Caps might need and what they could offer. [PHR]
- The Hershey Bears lost to the Providence Bruins yesterday. [NoVa Caps]
Loading comments...