Wednesday Caps Clips: Caps Best Pens in OT; Capitals vs. Oilers Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps got the better of the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena last night, McDavid and the Oilers come to town and more.

By Alex Ervin
Edmonton Oilers v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s Washington Capitals OT win over the Pittsburgh Penguins from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Orlov, Dowd), WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps (and again), and RMNB.
  • Preview info for tonight’s matchup with the Edmonton Oilers from Peerless, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Copper and Blue for coverage from behind enemy lines.
  • The Capitals announced their special programming for Black History Month yesterday. [Caps]
  • Part of that special programming is a permanent display in Capital One Arena celebrating and honoring the legacy of their Black players. [Caps]
  • The Caps have the most high consequence collapses in the league this season, but there are ways to address that. [WHN]
  • Coach Laviolette noticed a difference in Evgeny Kuznetsov as soon as he showed up for training camp this season. [NBCSW]
  • Does Vitek Vanecek’s recent play affect the Capitals’ trade deadline plans? [Athletic ($)]
  • Alex Ovechkin reflects on the parallels between his career and that of Sidney Crosby. [WHN]
  • Speaking of Ovi, he is the obvious choice for Washington’s MVP of the first half of the season, but not just because of his goals. [NBCSW]
  • With the trade deadline approaching, take a look at the best and worst deadline moves in franchise history. [THW]
  • Finally, happy 45th birthday to Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre and happy 62nd birthday to Lee Norwood!

