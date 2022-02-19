 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Caps Clips: We’ve Got Mail

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: We answer your burning Caps questions, the fourth line leads the way and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Answering your pressing Caps’ questions about the upcoming trade deadline... [Rink]
  • ...and the potential for postseason success and what’s needed. [Rink]
  • A few leftovers from Thursday night’s win in Philadelphia. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, BSH]
  • The Caps have won their last two games on the road, and the fourth line of Nic Dowd, Carl Hagelin and Garnet Hathaway has been a big reason why. [NoVa Caps]
  • Hendrix Lapierre hasn’t missed a beat in his return to the QMJHL (and the QMJHL’s return to action). [NoVa Caps]
  • Are the Caps sniffing around Montreal forward Artturi Lehkonen as a potential trade target? [WHN]
  • Check out Hathaway’s playlist of his favorite songs and find out the reasons behind each one. [Caps]

