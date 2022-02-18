The Afternoon Number: Gone Streaking

17 - Games between the start of the Capitals most recent streak of regulation wins (2) and the end of their last one, a two-game run that wrapped up 2021 with regulation wins against the Predators and Red Wings. Since then, the Caps have gone 6-9-2 and have only strung together back-to-back wins of any kind once over that stretch - their 5-0 outing in Dallas and an overtime win in Pittsburgh.

The team now gets a little break before trying to extend this winning streak to three, something they haven’t been able to do since a three-game run at the end of November.