Friday Caps Clips: Snively Whiplash

- The Caps’ road record has been much more impressive than their home record of late... but are the Caps actually better away from DC? [Rink]
- Martin Fehervary has gone rookie. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Hathaway, Carlson, recap), Flyers, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, NBCSP, Inquirer, Peerless, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Broad Street Hockey.
- Looking at some options for the Caps and other potential contenders who may be trying to upgrade in net. [THN]
- In Alex Ovechkin’s quest for Gretzky’s record, 30 goals was a nice stopover but 33 is really the number to focus on. [NBCSW]
- The inimitable duo of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin are back on the road after two years of remote game-calling. Total pros. [RMNB]
- Updates from yesterday’s pregame skate, where Vitek Vanecek seems to be on the mend. [WHN]
- Rankings of power with an eye toward each team’s prospect of interest. [Sportsnet]
- So this is the second time this season that the opposing coach has been fined at the end of a game against the Capitals. Pay up, John Hynes. [OtF]
- With the Rams’ championship parade taking place earlier this week, it’s a good time to look back at some great moments in parade history (including the greatest of all, babes). [ESPN]
- Garnet Hathaway is taking his Hath’s Heroes to the next level with a new partnership with Mindful Junkie. [WJLA]
