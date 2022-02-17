The Noon Number: Double-Digit Defense

1 - Number of goals needed by John Carlson to hit double-digits in goals for the season, which would mark his fifth-consecutive season with 10 or more goals. Carlson is one of only six defensemen to have as many as four 10+ goal seasons in the last five years, and one of only three to have hit this mark in each of his last four campaigns (along with Dougie Hamilton and Jeff Petry).

Carlson has topped ten goals in a season six times overall in his career, which is tied for third-most among all defensemen since making his NHL debut in 2009-10.

Carlson is certainly due for a goal sooner rather than later, having been held without one for the last six games (although he has racked up five assists over that span). Only once this season has Carlson been held without a goal for more than six games in a row.