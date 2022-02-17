Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Flyers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers from Vogs, Peerless, and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Broad Street Hockey for coverage from behind enemy lines!
- A few leftovers from Tuesday’s win in Nashville from Vogs, WHN, RMNB, and S+S.
- Joe Snively has been killing it with the Capitals lately. [WaPo ($)]
- With his increased workload as of late, Ilya Samsonov is feeling more and more comfortable in net. [WHN]
- NHL.com’s Dan Rosen said in his mailbag yesterday that Buffalo’s Victor Olofsson could be a trade target for the Capitals. [NHL]
- In the second half of his mailbag, Tarik El-Bashir discusses all things Capitals, including potential trade targets and Connor McMichael’s ice time. [Athletic ($)]
- Every NHL team has a reason for optimism; find out what Washington’s is in this week’s ESPN NHL power rankings. [ESPN]
- The Capitals’ Stanley Cup odds have dropped since the beginning of the year. [NoVa Caps]
- Could the Capitals and Kraken be good trade partners at the deadline? [THW]
- The IIHF and NHL officials are hoping to make a decision sooner rather than later about the 2026 Olympics. [AP]
- Finally, happy 65th birthday to Archie Henderson!
