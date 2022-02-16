The Noon Number: District Distinction

2 - Number of coaches who have earned their 700th career victory while coaching the Washington Capitals, with Peter Laviolette joining Barry Trotz in that elite group last night. Like Trotz, a fellow former Predators coach, Laviolette earned his 700th win via a 4-1 victory by his Capitals (Trotz’s 700th coming in a 4-1 victory over the Rangers back in 2017 - also on a Tuesday, fwiw).
Laviolette becomes just the 10th coach in NHL history to hit the 700-win mark, moving into a tie with Mike Babcock for the ninth-most wins ever, and is one of three active coaches to reach the milestone along with Trotz and New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff.
Congrats, Lavi!!
Congrats to Lavi on becoming the 10th head coach in NHL history to record 700 career wins!#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/wbtd4ypW8n— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 16, 2022
