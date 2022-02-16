The Noon Number: District Distinction

2 - Number of coaches who have earned their 700th career victory while coaching the Washington Capitals, with Peter Laviolette joining Barry Trotz in that elite group last night. Like Trotz, a fellow former Predators coach, Laviolette earned his 700th win via a 4-1 victory by his Capitals (Trotz’s 700th coming in a 4-1 victory over the Rangers back in 2017 - also on a Tuesday, fwiw).

Laviolette becomes just the 10th coach in NHL history to hit the 700-win mark, moving into a tie with Mike Babcock for the ninth-most wins ever, and is one of three active coaches to reach the milestone along with Trotz and New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff.

Congrats, Lavi!!