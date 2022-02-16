 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Caps Clips: A Lavi-ly Night

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps get Laviolette win #700 in his old stomping grounds, Mr. National calls it quits and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Justin Schultz suffered an injury in the first period last night and didn’t return. [@CapitalsPR]
  • A lot of Caps fans know Mike Marson, the second Black player to play in the NHL - but maybe not his teammate, Bill Riley, who was the third. Perhaps Riley’s story deserves more attention. [Saltwire]
  • On Sunday the Caps extended their home losing streak to five games - and for their head coach (like every fan who paid to attend), that’s unacceptable. [NBCSW, WashTimes]
  • Is the Caps’ goalie situation super urgent? We say maybe not, others disagree. [THW]
  • Okay sure fine whatever, Pandemic over, I guess.
  • Three big questions facing the Caps during this slump. [WaPo]
  • Plot twist: The Caps should be both buyers AND sellers at this year’s trade deadline. [THW]
  • Happy 46th birthday to Colin Forbes, and raise a glass to the memory of Paul Nicholson, who would have been 68 today.
  • And finally, cheers to the great Ryan Zimmerman, who announced his retirement after 17 years with the Nats. Thanks for everything, Mr. National!
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

