Wednesday Caps Clips: A Lavi-ly Night

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Samsonov, Ovechkin, recap), Predators, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, and On the Forecheck.
- Congrats, Lavi!!
Congrats to Lavi on becoming the 10th head coach in NHL history to record 700 career wins!#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/wbtd4ypW8n— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 16, 2022
- Justin Schultz suffered an injury in the first period last night and didn’t return. [@CapitalsPR]
- A lot of Caps fans know Mike Marson, the second Black player to play in the NHL - but maybe not his teammate, Bill Riley, who was the third. Perhaps Riley’s story deserves more attention. [Saltwire]
- On Sunday the Caps extended their home losing streak to five games - and for their head coach (like every fan who paid to attend), that’s unacceptable. [NBCSW, WashTimes]
- Is the Caps’ goalie situation super urgent? We say maybe not, others disagree. [THW]
- Okay sure fine whatever, Pandemic over, I guess.
An update from Monumental Sports & Entertainment— Monumental Sports & Entertainment (@MSE) February 15, 2022
For more information: https://t.co/fSakSJelkz pic.twitter.com/6e8kND884D
- Three big questions facing the Caps during this slump. [WaPo]
- Plot twist: The Caps should be both buyers AND sellers at this year’s trade deadline. [THW]
- Happy 46th birthday to Colin Forbes, and raise a glass to the memory of Paul Nicholson, who would have been 68 today.
- And finally, cheers to the great Ryan Zimmerman, who announced his retirement after 17 years with the Nats. Thanks for everything, Mr. National!
Thank you to our 1st pick in team history.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 15, 2022
Thank you to a father, husband, brother and son.
Thank you to the heart and soul of our franchise.
Thank you, Mr. Walk-Off.
Thank you, World Series Champion Ryan Zimmerman.
, . . pic.twitter.com/Xn5cJMaX36
