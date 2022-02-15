Capitals vs. Predators Recap: #30 and a 30th Mute Music City

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
In Washington’s first trip to Nashville in two years the Capitals came to town and and picked up two points with a 4 to 1 win.
Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Joe Snively has six points (3G 3A) in his first eight career games.
Minus: Losing Justin Schultz with an upper body injury after skating just 4:50.
Ten more notes on the game:
- Before five minutes clicked off the clock Snively staked the Capitals to an early lead. Conor Sheary and Dmitry Orlov collected assists on the successful 3 on 1 rush that was finished by the new guy.
- Nashville outshot their guests 15 to 10 through the game’s opening twenty minutes.
- Midway through the second period Ilya Samsonov robbed Filip Forsberg from the slot in a cathartic moment.
- A few moments later Luke Kunin skated in alone on a breakaway and hit the post. The nearest official motioned for a goal and stopped play but would have his call overturned by video review.
- Washington outshot the Predators in the second period 10 to 8 (but only because bars don’t count).
- But the Predators tied the game at one early in the third. A wild bounce in the crease off of Michael McCarron found it way behind Samsonov to bring Bridgestone Arena to life.
- And as soon as it was alive it wasn’t, thanks to Nick Jensen’s fourth goal of the season. A series of impressive offensive zone passes climaxed with a blind Garnet Hathaway backhand that gave Jensen 24 square feet to hit.
- Alex Ovechkin then extended Washington’s lead to two with his thirtieth goal of the season. A pair of power play passes from Tom Wilson and John Carlson set the stage for the captain from his office.
- With 83 seconds to play Ovechkin iced the victory with an empty net goal from the defensive zone.
- Samsonov’s impressive performance ended with 33 saves (.970 S%). He was Washington’s best player all night.
