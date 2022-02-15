 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Capitals vs. Predators Recap: #30 and a 30th Mute Music City

Ilya Samsonov’s 33 saves and Alex Ovechkin’s 30th of the season lead Washington to a 4 to 1 win in Nashville

By Geoff Thompson
NHL: Washington Capitals at Nashville Predators Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

In Washington’s first trip to Nashville in two years the Capitals came to town and and picked up two points with a 4 to 1 win.

Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Joe Snively has six points (3G 3A) in his first eight career games.

Minus: Losing Justin Schultz with an upper body injury after skating just 4:50.

Ten more notes on the game:

  1. Before five minutes clicked off the clock Snively staked the Capitals to an early lead. Conor Sheary and Dmitry Orlov collected assists on the successful 3 on 1 rush that was finished by the new guy.
  2. Nashville outshot their guests 15 to 10 through the game’s opening twenty minutes.
  3. Midway through the second period Ilya Samsonov robbed Filip Forsberg from the slot in a cathartic moment.
  4. A few moments later Luke Kunin skated in alone on a breakaway and hit the post. The nearest official motioned for a goal and stopped play but would have his call overturned by video review.
  5. Washington outshot the Predators in the second period 10 to 8 (but only because bars don’t count).
  6. But the Predators tied the game at one early in the third. A wild bounce in the crease off of Michael McCarron found it way behind Samsonov to bring Bridgestone Arena to life.
  7. And as soon as it was alive it wasn’t, thanks to Nick Jensen’s fourth goal of the season. A series of impressive offensive zone passes climaxed with a blind Garnet Hathaway backhand that gave Jensen 24 square feet to hit.
  8. Alex Ovechkin then extended Washington’s lead to two with his thirtieth goal of the season. A pair of power play passes from Tom Wilson and John Carlson set the stage for the captain from his office.
  9. With 83 seconds to play Ovechkin iced the victory with an empty net goal from the defensive zone.
  10. Samsonov’s impressive performance ended with 33 saves (.970 S%). He was Washington’s best player all night.

