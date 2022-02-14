 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday Caps Clips: Not-So-Super Sunday

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps’ woes at home continue with a loss to the Senators, a bit of prospect news and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new
Ottawan Sentaors v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

Loading comments...