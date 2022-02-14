Monday Caps Clips: Not-So-Super Sunday

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from yesterday’s loss to the Ottawa Senators from Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Backstrom/van Riemsdyk), WHN (and again), NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, S+S, and SB Nation pals Silver Seven Sens.
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- The Hershey Bears lost to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms yesterday afternoon. [NoVa Caps]
- 2021 Capitals’ draft pick Dru Krebs scored twice in his WHL team’s victory yesterday. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 47th birthday to Viktor Kozlov and happy 55th birthday to Calle Johansson!
Loading comments...