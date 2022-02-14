The Noon Number: Home Sweet Nope

2 - Number of times since 2005-06 that the Capitals have had a regulation losing streak at home of at least five games, including their current slide that hit five games with the loss yesterday afternoon. This is the first time they’ve lost as many consecutive home games in regulation since all the way back to October-November of 2007.

For the last time the team lost more than five regulation games in a row in the DC area, you have to go much further back, to a seven-game home skid in October/November of 1981. In the franchise’s entire history, they’ve only had 11 losing streaks of five or more regulation games - and only four since the end of the 1970s.

This five-game slump is part of an overall horrific couple of months at home for the Caps, a team that has traditionally feasted on visiting opponents.

Going back to the beginning of December, the Caps have just five wins in 16 games at Capital One Arena, with a record of 5-9-2 over that span. In those 16 games they’ve been outscored 42-56, have given up four or more goals in half of those games (all eight of which were losses), and boasted a power play rate of just under 9%, with almost as many goals given up shorthanded (three) as power-play goals scored (four).