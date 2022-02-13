Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Senators Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of today’s matinee against the Sens from Vogs, NBCSW, Peerless, and as always be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Silver Seven Sens for the other side of today’s matchup.
- Peter Laviolette sits just one win shy of 700 for his career, which will tie him for ninth in NHL history. Do it for Lavy, boys. [NBCSW]
- The Caps’ defense was one of their strengths early in the season... so how is it doing now? [NoVa Caps]
- Daniel Sprong talks about his journey from Amsterdam to Canada to finding a home in DC with the Capitals. [WHN]
- After making the ultimate playoff run in 2018, the Caps have seen their postseasons end in the first round three-straight years. Can they snap that trend? [S&S]
- Are the Caps... bad now? [RMNB]
- Checking in on the team after yesterday’s practice, which featured a Vitek Vanecek appearance. [Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin), WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 47th birthday to Brad Norton.
