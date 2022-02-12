Saturday Caps Clips: Goalie Go-’Round

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Caps’ goaltending situation may not be what you think - time to reset what “average” means. [Rink]
- A few leftovers from Thursday night’s win in Montreal. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- Local boy Joe Snively is stepping up and it couldn’t come at a better time for the Caps. [WHN]
- Aliaksei Protas is Hershey-bound as the Caps reassigned the winger to the Bears yesterday. [Caps, Bears, WHN]
- The Caps have steadily been giving up more shots and firing fewer of their own... so what gives? [NoVa Caps]
- Oh, and by the way, that power play... [WCP]
- Finally, happy 54th birthday to John Purves, and happy 42nd to Rico Fata!
Loading comments...