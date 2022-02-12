 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Caps Clips: Goalie Go-’Round

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Putting the Caps’ goalie situation in a different light, Protas heads back to Hershey and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The Caps’ goaltending situation may not be what you think - time to reset what “average” means. [Rink]
  • A few leftovers from Thursday night’s win in Montreal. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
  • Local boy Joe Snively is stepping up and it couldn’t come at a better time for the Caps. [WHN]
  • Aliaksei Protas is Hershey-bound as the Caps reassigned the winger to the Bears yesterday. [Caps, Bears, WHN]
  • The Caps have steadily been giving up more shots and firing fewer of their own... so what gives? [NoVa Caps]
  • Oh, and by the way, that power play... [WCP]
  • Finally, happy 54th birthday to John Purves, and happy 42nd to Rico Fata!

