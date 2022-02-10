Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Canadiens Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens from Vogs and Peerless, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Eyes on the Prize for coverage from behind enemy lines!
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s loss to the Blue Jackets from Vogs, Peerless, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and S+S.
- Anthony Mantha was spotted on the ice at MedStar yesterday for the first time since before his shoulder surgery in November. [WaPo ($), WHN, Athletic ($), NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The wheels are falling off the wagon for the Capitals, and they need to figure themselves out quickly. [WHN]
- A Fleury-to-DC move is unlikely, according to NHL insiders, but the Capitals still need to address goaltending before the deadline. [DFO]
- After the Caps placed Dennis Cholowski on waivers on Tuesday, the Seattle Kraken re-claimed him. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The Caps have recalled forward Brett Leason from the Hershey Bears. [Caps, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Which Capital has the highest potential to have a breakout second half of the season? [ESPN]
- Could Ilya Samsonov be on the move at the deadline? [THW]
- Lars Eller is excited to watch the Danish hockey teams competing at this year’s Olympics. [WHN]
- In Habs news, which is relevant for the Caps tonight, Martin St. Louis was named the interim head coach of the Canadiens yesterday after the team announced Dominique Ducharme had been relieved of his duties. [NHL, Eyes on the Prize]
- Finally, happy 42nd birthday to Mike Ribeiro and a big happy birthday to Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, who turns 24 today!
