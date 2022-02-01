 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Capitals vs. Penguins Recap: Samsonov the Star of Win in Relief

By Geoff Thompson
NHL: FEB 01 Capitals at Penguins Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Washington’s first visit to Pittsburgh this season the Capitals defeated the Penguins 4 to 3 in overtime.

Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: John Carlson’s second period assist ties him with Dale Hunter for sixth on the franchise points list (556 points).

Minus: Whatever goaltender interference is these days.

Eleven more notes on the game:

  1. Little more than five minutes into the contest Nic Dowd silenced the Pittsburgh crowd. With Daniel Sprong in the penalty box Dowd grabbed a Kris Letang giveaway and finished his breakaway with a shot through Tristan Jarry’s legs.
  2. Dowd’s goal is Washington’s sixth shorthanded tally of the season and his first shorthanded point.
  3. The lead, however, would not last long. On the same man advantage opportunity Evgeni Malkin roofed a shot up and over Vitek Vanecek’s left shoulder to tie the game at one.
  4. Vanecek left the ice after 6:43 of play and minutes after taking a hard hit from Kasperi Kapanen in the crease. Ilya Samsonov took his place and Vanecek did not return.
  5. Bryan Rust turned that tie into a Pittsburgh lead with his 13th of the campaign. A pair of nice passes from Guentzel and Sidney Crosby got the puck to Rust and he beat Samsonov.
  6. And before the first intermission arrived Dmitry Orlov drew Washington even again. Taking advantage of a Conor Sheary rush Orlov pounced on a rebound a lifted the puck up and over Jarry.
  7. Rust returned the Penguins’ lead with a second period power play goal and assists to Guentzel and Crosby again.
  8. Dowd then knotted the score at three but the league, by logic unknown, took the goal away upon challenge and review.
  9. Ultimately, though, Washington’s offense would not be denied. Sprong skated through his check on a rush and deposited the puck into the net on Jarry’s shortside at 19:18 of the second frame.
  10. A scoreless third period set the stage for overtime where Orlov’s second of the game secured Washington’s second standings point.
  11. Samsonov’s evening ended with 43 saves (.956 S%).

