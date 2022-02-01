Capitals vs. Penguins Recap: Samsonov the Star of Win in Relief

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
In Washington’s first visit to Pittsburgh this season the Capitals defeated the Penguins 4 to 3 in overtime.
Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: John Carlson’s second period assist ties him with Dale Hunter for sixth on the franchise points list (556 points).
Minus: Whatever goaltender interference is these days.
Eleven more notes on the game:
- Little more than five minutes into the contest Nic Dowd silenced the Pittsburgh crowd. With Daniel Sprong in the penalty box Dowd grabbed a Kris Letang giveaway and finished his breakaway with a shot through Tristan Jarry’s legs.
- Dowd’s goal is Washington’s sixth shorthanded tally of the season and his first shorthanded point.
- The lead, however, would not last long. On the same man advantage opportunity Evgeni Malkin roofed a shot up and over Vitek Vanecek’s left shoulder to tie the game at one.
- Vanecek left the ice after 6:43 of play and minutes after taking a hard hit from Kasperi Kapanen in the crease. Ilya Samsonov took his place and Vanecek did not return.
- Bryan Rust turned that tie into a Pittsburgh lead with his 13th of the campaign. A pair of nice passes from Guentzel and Sidney Crosby got the puck to Rust and he beat Samsonov.
- And before the first intermission arrived Dmitry Orlov drew Washington even again. Taking advantage of a Conor Sheary rush Orlov pounced on a rebound a lifted the puck up and over Jarry.
- Rust returned the Penguins’ lead with a second period power play goal and assists to Guentzel and Crosby again.
- Dowd then knotted the score at three but the league, by logic unknown, took the goal away upon challenge and review.
- Ultimately, though, Washington’s offense would not be denied. Sprong skated through his check on a rush and deposited the puck into the net on Jarry’s shortside at 19:18 of the second frame.
- A scoreless third period set the stage for overtime where Orlov’s second of the game secured Washington’s second standings point.
- Samsonov’s evening ended with 43 saves (.956 S%).
