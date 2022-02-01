The Noon Number: It’s Challenging

3 - Number of times Peter Laviolette has challenged opposition goals for other-than-interference (twice for offside, once for the puck leaving the playing surface), winning all three, League-highs in wins and win percentage (obviously).

Most recently, Laviolette challenged an apparent Stars goal just 42 seconds into Friday night’s game, and the reversal seemed to change the trajectory of the game, as the Caps went from down 1-0 to up 1-0 less than a minute later, and up 3-0 less than a dozen minutes after that.

Thanks to some good, quick work by the Caps’ video coaches, Washington has won five of their last six non-interference challenges, dating back to Todd Reirden’s tenure behind the bench, and are 4-0-1 in those games.