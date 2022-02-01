Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Penguins Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look ahead at this week’s compact schedule for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s matchup between the Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins from Vogs, Peerless, AP, NoVa Caps, and CBS Sports.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is excited to head to Vegas this weekend for his second career All-Star Game. [WaPo ($), WHN, NoVa Caps, NBCSW, S+S]
- Speaking of Kuznetsov, how does his hot start to the season compare to his more recent stretch of play? [S+S]
- The Capitals recalled defenseman Lucas Johansson, who made his NHL debut on December 31, from Hershey and assigned him to the taxi squad. [Caps, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- A few updates from yesterday’s practice, including notes on Jensen and Oshie. [WHN (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Martin Fehervary was named to NHL.com’s All-Star Rookie Team yesterday, joining Moritz Seider on the blueline. [NoVa Caps]
- The NHL and NHLPA announced updates to the league’s COVID protocol that will go into effect after the All-Star break. [NHL]
- John Walton, the voice of Caps Radio, is joining NBC’s Olympic broadcast crew for men and women’s hockey in Beijing — congrats, Walton! [RMNB]
