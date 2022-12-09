The Noon Number: Phone Home

946 - Number of games played at Capital One Arena since it opened as MCI Center back on December 5, 1997. Over the last 25 years, the Caps have put together a home record of 539-283-34-90, and have the fourth-most home wins, the third-most home points and the third-highest point percentage (excluding Vegas) in the NHL since Dec. 5, 1997.

Capital One Arena has been the setting for 2,893 regular-season goals by the Caps, 422 of which have been scored by Alex Ovechkin (including his first - and second - NHL goal) and 155 of which were scored by Nicklas Backstrom (including his first NHL goal). They join Peter Bondra (130 goals) as the top-three goal scorers dating back to the arena’s opening. The team has also scored 231 goals in 92 playoff games... including six in Game Four of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final:

What’s your favorite MCI Center/Verizon Center/Capital One Arena memory?