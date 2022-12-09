Friday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Kraken Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s home game (!) against Seattle from Vogs, Kraken, Peerless, NoVa Caps, AP, and Reuters, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Davy Jones’ Locker Room for the view from beneath the deep blue sea.
- A few leftovers from Wednesday night’s win in Philly. [S&S, RMNB]
- Checking in on Ovechkin’s chase for Gretzky after his two-goal night against the Flyers. [NHL]
- Things continue to trend in the right direction for the Caps (even if it’s not always showing up on the scoresheet... yet). [NoVa Caps]
- In his latest 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman ponders whether the Caps and Canucks might consider an Anthony Mantha-for-Brock Boeser trade... eh. No thanks. [Sportsnet]
- One of the bonuses of the team’s lengthy road trip was a swing through Alberta, where Aliaksei Protas got to be reunited with a very proud billet family. [Prince Albert Daily Herald]
- Rankings of power, with a look at every team’s goaltending tandem. [Sportsnet]
- Just a couple of old dudes reminiscing about days gone by. [NBCSW]
- Get to know more about NBC Sports Washington’s Alexa Landestoy, and how she got her dream gig. [RMNB]
- Finally... this celebration is delightful and pure, in so many ways.
gooooooood mornin' pic.twitter.com/S319rDQp2a— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 8, 2022
