Thursday Caps Clips: Flying High in Philly

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s Washington Capitals win over the Philadelphia Flyers from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), Athletic ($), NHL, AP, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Ovechkin, Strome, Carlson, Kuznetsov, Lindgren), WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB (and again), S+S, Flyers, and SB Nation pals BSH.
- The Capitals know they need Anthony Mantha to step it up, and soon. [WHN]
- The Caps announced their Winter at the Wharf, which runs from today through February 25. [Caps]
- With Darcy Kuemper out of the lineup, Charlie Lindgren has stepped up big time. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps managed to salvage their six-game road trip and are returning home with a 3-2-1 record. [NBCSW]
- The latest on Dmitry Orlov and the injury that has kept him out of the lineup. [WHN]
- John Carlson could possibly set a new career-high in goals this season. [S+S]
- Sometimes the standings at the beginning of the season don’t always reflect a team’s status, so for which teams is that true? [NoVa Caps]
- Don’t forget to submit your questions for Tarik El-Bashir’s latest Caps Mailbag! [Athletic]
Loading comments...