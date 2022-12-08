The Noon Number: No Goalie, No Problem

2 - Number of empty-net goals scored by Alex Ovechkin in last night’s 4-1 win in Philadelphia, bringing him up to 51 empty-netters, just five back of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time ENG mark.

While Ovechkin has feasted on empty nets (as one would expect), last night was just the second time in his career that he’s put up two of them in the same game, and the only time those two empty-netters have accounted for his entire goal output for the game. The first time he netted two, back in 2019, they rounded out a hat trick for #8.