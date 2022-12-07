The Noon Number: Road Warriors?

6 - Number of games in the Caps’ season-long road trip that concludes tonight in Philly.

So far, Washington has posted a 2-2-1 record on this roadie (after a 2-6-2 start to the season away from home), giving them a shot at a .500 run that would raise their record to NHL .500 (12-12-4) for the first time in nearly a month (they were 7-7-2 on November 11).

As we’ve noted before, the Caps have had a tough schedule so far and a relatively easy one ahead, and they need every point they can get these days - perhaps there are two for the taking in Philadelphia...