Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Flyers Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps wrap up the road trip with a visit to Philly, injury updates, getting bang for the buck and more.

By Becca H
NHL: SEP 28 Capitals at Flyers Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Previews of tonight’s road trip finale in Philly from Vogs, Peerless, AP, FLM, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Broad Street Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
  • Anthony Mantha hasn’t exactly been bad this season (or at least not as bad as you think) - but the Caps think he can be doing much more. [WHN]
  • After missing the last 13 games with an undisclosed injury, what’s up with Dmitry Orlov - and when will he be back? [WHN]
  • A few leftovers from Monday night’s win in Edmonton. [S&S, RMNB]
  • Taking a look at which low-cost players are providing the most bang for the buck. [THN]
  • Finally... these goobers.

