Tuesday Caps Clips: No Dowd About It

- Taking a look at a tough week ahead, with three of four games away from DC. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Protas, Dowd, Eller, recap), Oilers, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Edmonton Journal, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Copper & Blue.
- With Darcy Kuemper on the shelf, the team turned to Charlie Lindgren in net - and he delivered. [NBCSW]
- Backing up Lindgren was Hunter Shepard, who got the call from Hershey after starting the season with a red-hot 6-0-2 record with the Bears. [Caps, NBCSW]
- Checking out some promising, albeit mixed, results of late. [NoVa Caps]
- Since the Caps were in Edmonton, it was another chance to tackle the age-old question of who is the best goal-scorer in history: 8 or 99? (We know the answer.) [Edmonton Journal]
- Celebrating 25 years, to the day, of the first game that was ever played at MCI Center/Verizon Center/Capital One Arena. [NBCSW, NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 61st birthday to Chris Valentine, and happy 36th to Matt Niskanen!
