The Noon Number: Pacific Pals

.913 - Evgeny Kuznetsov’s points-per-game rate against the Pacific Division over the course of his career, his best rate against any of the current divisions. Since making his NHL debut back in 2013-14, Kuznetsov has 105 points in 115 games - including his first NHL point, part of a three-spot against the Canucks in his third game, and his first NHL goal, a late game-tying goal against the Kings a few games later.

His next-best rate is against the Atlantic (149 points in 169 games, .882 pts/game), followed by the Central (83 in 98, .847) and then the Metropolitan (147 in 201, .731).