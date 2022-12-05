Monday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Oilers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup with the Edmonton Oilers from Peerless, Vogs, and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Copper and Blue for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s loss in Calgary from WaPo ($), RMNB, and S+S.
- GM Brian MacLellan is concerned about the Caps’ start to the season, and he has plenty of reasons to feel that way. [WaPo ($), Athletic ($), NHL, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Coach Laviolette spoke to the media yesterday and provided updates on Darcy Kuemper and Martin Fehervary. (Caps video, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- If Fehervary is out long-term, which could unfortunately be the case as he was spotted leaving the Saddledome on Saturday with his left arm in a sling, what are the best options for his replacement? [RMNB]
- Simply put, the Capitals need more from Evgeny Kuznetsov. [S+S]
- The Hershey Bears signed goaltender Justin Kapelmaster to a PTO yesterday, which points to Hunter Shepard heading up to join the Caps after Kuemper’s injury. [Bears, WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Speaking of the Bears, they suffered a tough loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins yesterday afternoon. [Bears, NoVa Caps]
- Prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko made his KHL debut this weekend but he already has his sights set on the NHL. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Finally, happy 36th birthday to Julien Brouillette and happy 28th birthday to Tyler Lewington!
