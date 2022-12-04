 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Caps Clips: Flaming Out

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps lose more than just a game in Calgary, examining Lavi’s OT choices and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Washington Capitals v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Erik Gustafsson has been an under-the-radar solid addition to the Caps’ lineup. [WaPo, NoVa Caps]
  • When this year’s trade deadline rolls around, will the Capitals be in “buy” or “sell” mode? [NoVa Caps]

Loading comments...