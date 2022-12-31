Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Canadiens Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of a New Year’s Eve party with the visiting Habs from Vogs, AP, FLM, NBCSW, Peerless, and NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Habs Eyes on the Prize for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Follow Alex Ovechkin’s journey from being drafted by the Caps back in 2004 to scoring #802 (and beyond). [Caps]
- The team has sent Lucas Johansen back to Hershey, which means... [Caps]
- ...Martin Fehervary could be back in the lineup after missing the last 12 games! [WHN]
- Hear from the coach after yesterday’s practice, as he provides updates on the many many injuries and more. [Caps video]
- Vibe check: the Caps are on the rise, baby. [The Athletic ($)]
- A few leftovers from Thursday night’s OT loss to Ottawa. [S&S, RMNB]
- Get a rundown on how to win faceoffs from the Caps who take draws on the regular. [WHN]
- Rankings of power plus a New Year’s resolution for each of the 32 teams. [ESPN]
- Happy 67th birthday to Gary McAdam!
- Sending a heart-filled congrats to Devante Smith-Pelly, who is retiring from hockey. Forever a champion to us, DSP... thanks for the memories!
Finally, wishing everyone has a safe and happy new year’s eve! Here’s hoping we get to celebrate a win as well as the start to 2023!
Loading comments...