Capitals vs. Senators Recap: The Caps Steal A Point In Overtime Loss to Senators

The Washington Capitals have found success against the Ottawa Senators the last 10 games they’ve played at home. They are 9-1 and they have won the season series seven straight times - but the two teams came into tonight's game with the season series locked at one apiece.

Here’s Thursday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Darcy Kuemper, despite giving up some juicy rebounds (one of them ending up in the back of the net) was stellar overall, facing over 40 shots.

Minus: There was a lot to be upset about. The Caps were just not in sorts like they have been lately. A lot of lazy plays and passes, way too many turnovers and gliding instead of engaging.

A few more notes on the game:

The Senators went up 0-11 in shots half way through the first but that stat was a bit misleading because Caps created four really good chances but just didn’t get the puck on net. Still, the Senators looked a bit better to start the game than the Caps.

The rest of the first period just got worse. The Caps did not get scored on but got out shot 4-16 and over all just out hustled. If they want to win the game they need to play a whole lot better.

Whatever was said in the locker room worked, because not 90 seconds into the second the Captain stepped in on a break away after a great feed from Erik Gustafsson, and Alexander Ovechkin scored five hole on Cam Talbot. Very few players could score the goal the way he did, he had no back swing and shot it too far in front of him, but he had enough strength to get it through the goalie.

Shake rattle and roll baby! pic.twitter.com/DNt9DxPFi4 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 30, 2022

And the goals kept coming. Just a couple minutes later, Conor Sheary fed Dylan Strome who ripped it top corner to give the Caps a 2-0 lead. Strome is known more for his playmaking but he has a wicked shot.

Garnet Hathaway took the first penalty of the game when he slashed a stick out of a Senator’s hands. The stick didn’t break but for some reason it’s a penalty when someone doesn’t hold onto their stick hard enough. Luckily, the Caps killed it and even produced a high danger chance from Sheary.

The Senators finally got on the board with a lucky bounce that went off Gustafsson, but the Caps were lucky they weren’t scored on in the first period so it was deserved. It was 2-1 Caps half way through the game.

Both goalies came up with big saves within a couple minutes apart against the other teams top scorers. First, Talbot makes a great toe save on Ovechkin, then on the other end Darcy Kuemper robbed Alex DeBrincat point blank.

The Senators brought up the pressure again but Caps stayed lucky without getting scored on. Evgeny Kuznetsov then broke into the zone on a 2-on-1 with Ovechkin, cut into the slot and shot the puck five hole to give back the Caps a two goal lead.

No look FILTH from Kuz ‍ pic.twitter.com/MdZ9ZKPQHM — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 30, 2022

After some rough stuff the game when to 4v4 then the Caps drew another penalty on top of that to give them a 4v3 power play. The Capitals created two huge chances, but Strome golfed one over the net and the next Talbot barely got a piece on an Ovechkin shot.

The Caps took a gut punch with just 16 seconds left in the period after Trevor van Riemsdyk turned the puck over. Ottawa should have been given a penalty for goalie interference right before that but didn’t get it. It was 3-2 going into the third period.

This wasn't called a penalty pic.twitter.com/WOIQLyXYta — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) December 30, 2022

The Capitals almost had a prime scoring chance at one end, but a good stick broke up the pass and the Senators went on a 2-on-1 the other way and scored tying up the game at 3. How the Caps can never stop a 2-on-1 pass will always blow my mind.

The Caps had their best chance of the third period from Strome, who had two top level scoring chances, but Talbot came up with a big save, then a defensemen got a stick on another great chance. Then with almost a minute left Alexei Protas ripped a shot off the post.

The Caps stole their point and got to overtime. Gustafsson had a grade A chance on a sharp angle but shot the puck through the crease. Then in a play that perfectly summed up the game, Kuznetsov ran into Orlov which provided a 2-on-0 for the Senators, where Cap killer DeBrincat scored his second of the game winner.

Up Next: Caps take on the Montreal Canadiens at home Saturday 7PM.